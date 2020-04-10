|
MACK - Margaret (nee Berry) passed away on April 4, 2020 at age 96. She was born in New York on February 5, 1924 to Thomas Berry of New York and Mary Berry (nee Anketell) of Boherbue, County Cork, Ireland. Margaret was the sixth of eight children. Her father, a carpenter, built the family home in Corona, Queens. After he died suddenly in 1929, her mother supported the family through the Great Depression by taking in sewing homework. Marge often told us that her mother was known as "Smiling Mary."At age 16, Marge graduated from Morris High School and went to work at Childs Restaurant in Manhattan and Coney Island. At 18, she worked as an operator at the New York Telephone Company where she soon became the youngest supervisor. She aided in the war efforts at Camp Shanks and connected calls from World War II servicemen calling home from overseas. After the war, she married Valentine J. Mack of Bronx, New York, her beloved husband of 65 years until his death in 2012. She was a devoted mother to Richard, Robert, William, Marianne and the late Edward, a loving grandma to Jennifer, Alison, Jessica, Riley and Evan, and great grandma to Aidan and Owen, with another great-grandchild on the way. Over the years, Marge and Val lived in the Bronx, Queens and Long Island, and for 33 years they made their home in Mineola. Marge was a devoted caregiver for many family members throughout her life. She was a devout Catholic, a lifelong walker, an avid bridge player and a wonderful storyteller. Above all, Marge was exceedingly kindhearted and always greeted loved ones and strangers with a smile. Spending time with her family was what she loved most. A memorial service will be held at a later date due to the current crisis. Arrangements have been entrusted to Cassidy Funeral Home, Mineola and interment will take place at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the NYC Covid-19 Response & Impact Fund.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 10, 2020