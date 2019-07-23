Newsday Notices
Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Homes
245 Main St
West Sayville, NY 11796
(631) 589-2345
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Homes
245 Main St
West Sayville, NY 11796
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Homes
245 Main St
West Sayville, NY 11796
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Homes
245 Main St
West Sayville, NY 11796
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of the Snow RC Church
Blue Point, NY
Margaret Mary Bailey


1938 - 2019
Margaret Mary Bailey Notice
BAILEY - Margaret Mary, age 80 formerly of Bayport on July 19, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Earl. Loving mother of Kathy (Ben) Murawski, Russ (Jean) and Sue Bailey. Cherished grandmother of Michael, Scott, Kara and Matthew. Memorial visitation Friday July 26th at Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Home 245 Montauk Hwy West Sayville, New York 11796 from 2-4:30 and 7-9:00 pm. Funeral Mass Saturday July 27th 11:00 am at Our Lady of the Snow RC Church in Blue Point. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to: The Lymphoma Research Foundation, Lymphoma.org.
Published in Newsday on July 23, 2019
