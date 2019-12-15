|
McDERMOTT - Margaret "Rita", 93, of Roswell, GA formerly of Freeport & Baldwin, NY passed away on December 11, 2019. Beloved wife of the late James P. Loving mother of Andrew McDermott (Celia) and the late James McDermott and Deborah Woods. Cherished grandmother of 7 grand-children and 7 great-grandchildren. Volunteer with the AHRC 40+ years as well as St. Christopher's Church. Reposing at the Fullerton Funeral Home, Inc., 769 Merrick Rd, Baldwin, NY (fullertonfhny.com) on Monday 2-4 & 7-9p.m. Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday 10:00a.m. at St. Christopher's Church in Baldwin. Interment Greenfield Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to AHRC at ahrc.org.
Published in Newsday on Dec. 15, 2019