|
|
McDEVITT - Margaret A. "Margie" of Deer Park, 86, formerly of Yonkers, NY, passed away on April 1, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Detective Henry "Mickey" McDevitt. Devoted mother of Larry McDevitt (Linda Wagner), Bob McDevitt (Pidgie), Mike McDevitt, Billy McDevitt (Eve), and the late Daniel E. McDevitt. Adored grandmother of Sharon Stoebe (Rob), Kevin McDevitt (Kate), Brian McDevitt, Katie McGuire (Kyle), Sgt. Megan McDevitt, Mickey McDevitt, Caryl McDevitt, Esq. (Officer Zac Lawrence), Michael Sal McDevitt, Jackie Salamone McDevitt, Officer Scott McDevitt, Ryan McDevitt, and great-grandmother of Kayla, Liam, Riley, Finn, Sylvester "Buddy". Cherished sister-in-law of James and Mary McDevitt and Millie McDevitt. Dear aunt of Steve Murphy (Joanie), William Murphy (Lee), Janet Stallone (John), Maryanne Gimello (Bill), Patty Gendels (Louis), Margaret, Jimmy and Sean. Fond grand-aunt of Stevie, Robbie (Gretchen), Shannon (Lee), Matt (Ashley), Staff Sgt. Michael, Jeanie (Mark), Kimberly, Joey, and numerous great grand nieces and nephews. Margie was predeceased by her sisters and their husbands, Joan T. Murphy (Gene), and Eleanor Dettling (Gus), her brother-in-law, Patrick McDevitt, and his son, John. Margie's life centered on family and friends, with the more family around the better. She loved visiting with them all, as well as traveling and spend time at her lake house on Lake Onderdonk in Berne, NY. Margie was a dedicated individual to everything she became involved in, from Cub Scout Den Mother to Survivors of the Shield. Margie was an early member of Survivors of the Shield, which is an organization dedicated to aiding family members of police officers who died in the line of duty. In previous years, she was vice president of the organization, and continued to be an active member. Margie was a strong advocate for the widows and families of the New York Police Officers who died in the line of duty. Due to restrictions regarding the Covid-19 virus, a celebration of Margie's life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donation can be made to Survivors of the Shield. For further information, please contact the SOS at (646)827-0500 or the SOS website survivorsoftheshield.org or facebook page by searching for @survivorsoftheshield.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 9, 2020