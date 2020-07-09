FRAZER - Margaret, Midge (Cermak) originally of Baldwin, passed away peacefully on July 7, 2020, at the age of 87. Beloved wife of the late Francis P. Frazer. Devoted mother of Kathleen Gaghan (Donald), and John Burke (Denise). Cherished stepmother of 4. Loving grandmother of 14 and great grandmother of 6. Also survived by many loving relatives and friends. Reposing at Chapey & Sons, Bethpage on Thursday, July 9, 2020, from 2:00-4:30pm and 7-9:30pm. Mass of Christian Burial, St. Kilian RC Church, Farmingdale on Friday, July 10th, at 11:00am. Interment at Calverton National Cemetery.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store