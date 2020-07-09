1/
Margaret Midge FRAZER
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
FRAZER - Margaret, Midge (Cermak) originally of Baldwin, passed away peacefully on July 7, 2020, at the age of 87. Beloved wife of the late Francis P. Frazer. Devoted mother of Kathleen Gaghan (Donald), and John Burke (Denise). Cherished stepmother of 4. Loving grandmother of 14 and great grandmother of 6. Also survived by many loving relatives and friends. Reposing at Chapey & Sons, Bethpage on Thursday, July 9, 2020, from 2:00-4:30pm and 7-9:30pm. Mass of Christian Burial, St. Kilian RC Church, Farmingdale on Friday, July 10th, at 11:00am. Interment at Calverton National Cemetery.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
9
Reposing
02:00 - 04:30 PM
Chapey & Sons
Send Flowers
JUL
9
Reposing
07:00 - 09:30 PM
Chapey & Sons
Send Flowers
JUL
10
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Kilian RC Church
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved