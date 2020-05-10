|
MUMM - Margaret "Peg," 96, died Tuesday of Covid-19. Peg was a long time member of St. Aidan's Parish. Growing up in Elmhurst, Peg was the fourth of seven children born to Joseph Breen and Catherine McTigue. She was the older sister of Joe Breen who mourns her passing. Peg married Lawrence G. Mumm in 1949 and shortly after the birth of their son Larry in 1955 moved to East Williston. Peg and "Big Larry" were avid golfers, bridge players and had a wide circle of family and friends. Nothing stopped her from attending the game when her Giants beat the Broncos in Super Bowl XXI. Peg leaves behind her son Larry and his wife Debbie. She lived to see her grandson Andy become a doctor and marry his wife Azelea, and was full of pride when her granddaughter Laura became a lawyer. Peg adored her great-grandchildren; Avery and Amelle. She also loved her many nieces and nephews. She loved Elizabeth who helped her in her final years. Peg is now at peace and reunited with her love Big Larry. Interment will take place at Holy Rood Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Weigand Brothers Funeral Home.
Published in Newsday on May 10, 2020