Margaret O'Flaherty

O'FLAHERTY - Margaret M., 86, of Ridge, NY (formerly of Hauppauge and Bronx NY). Passed away peacefully on August 15, 2020. Motto was "Enjoy your life". Generous, loving and caring mother of nine. Managed a successful career with Verizon (Retired) whilst raising her increasingly large extended family. Beloved Wife of the late William. Loving Mother of Michael (Debra), Jean, Joanne, Annmarie (Bill), Margaret, and the late Dennis (Ann), Mary, Brian, and Christine (late John). Cherished Grandmother of 15 and Great Grandmother of 13. Dear cousins of Donald Mahoney (Peg), Mary Davies (Ron), Josie Kelleher, Helen Garvey and families. Loving Aunt of Andrew (Meg) and Michael James (Hiroko), Sister-In-Law Sue McVey and Families. Enjoyed many loyal friendships. Reposing at O.B. Davis Funeral Home, 1001 Rte 25A, Miller Place, NY 11764. Viewing Thursday, August 20, 2020 from 3-8 pm. Funeral Service and Cremation to follow Friday, August 21, 2020, 10:00 am. In lieu of flowers, donations to: NewYorkCancerFoundation.org