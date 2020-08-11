Margaret Peters

PETERS - Margaret M. (Marge) passed away peacefully on July 29, 2020 surrounded by her loving family, at the age of 85, after a courageous battle with cancer. Margaret was born in Hollis, Queens on July 21, 1935 to Florence and Martin Burke. She was an only child, but grew up surrounded with the love and special closeness of her many cousins. Her High School career was spent at The Mary Louis Academy, a Catholic college preparatory school for young women in Jamaica Estates, New York. She then attended St. Mary's Hospital School of Nursing in Hoboken, New Jersey where she began her career as a Registered Nurse. She continued her training in pediatrics at Children's Hospital in Washington, DC, then worked at Syosset Hos- pital and eventually at St. Charles Hospital in Port Jefferson where she worked weekends as the Director of Nurses. Margaret married the love of her life in 1962, and moved to Setauket, NY before eventually settling in Center Moriches, NY where she resided for 51 years. During that time, Margaret was a devoted member of St. John the Evangelist Parish in Center Moriches, where she volunteered endless hours. She made and delivered meals for Martha's Helpers, a parish outreach organization and eventually took over as lead organizer. She taught religious education on Saturday mornings. She was also instrumental in starting the first Parish blood drive, and continued as the organizer and manager for over 20 years. Margaret's life was constantly focused on the care of others. After the birth of her youngest daughter with Down Syndrome in 1981, she became an advocate for Special Education, volunteering her time as a parent advocate in the Center Moriches School District. Margaret was blessed with a large family and is survived by her beloved husband, Charles; 10 loving children, Charles (Marty) Peters, Meg Fabricatore, Michael Peters, Matthew Peters, Mark Peters, Mary (Katie) Waller, John Peters, Elizabeth Lawrence, Regina Bruner and Christa-Joy Peters; 27 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Visitation was held at Wesche Funeral Home on August 3rd from 2-4pm & 7-9pm. A funeral Mass was celebrated at 10:45am on Tuesday, August 4th at St. John the Evangelist Church. Interment followed at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.







