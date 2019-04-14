|
|
REILLY - Margaret Rose of Levittown, NY on April 7, 2019 at the age of 94. Beloved wife of the late Arthur. Loving mother of Patrick, Susan Gruen (Robert), Michael, Thomas, Kathleen Nerney (the late Kevin), Dennis (the late Kathy Loving), and Kenneth (Louise). Cherished grandmother of Heather, Colin, Marykate, Joseph, Ian, Logan, and Jessica. Proud great-grandmother of Sophia Rose, John Patrick, and Adeline Grace. Adored by her pre-deceased siblings Louise and Herman, Jr. Family will receive friends Friday, 2-4 pm and 7-9 pm, at the Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, 603 Wantagh Ave. (Exit 28N SS PKWY) Wantagh, NY. Funeral Blessing will be held Saturday, 10:00 am, at St. James R.C. Church in Seaford, NY. Interment to follow at St. Charles Cemetery in Farmingdale, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Good Shepherd Hospice (631) 465-6300. osheafuneral.com
Published in Newsday on Apr. 14, 2019