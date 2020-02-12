|
RUPP - Margaret of Arcadia, CA, formerly of Hicksville, NY on January 27, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Robert Raymond. Loving and devoted mother of David (Elaine), James, Elizabeth, Paul (Beatrice), John (Kelly), Robert (Sarah), Denise Boyce (Bob). Adored grandmother to 13 children and great grandmother to two children. Dear sister to Rosemary Matthews and the late Jack Nolan. Funeral Mass Holy Family RC Church, Hicksville, Friday, February 14, 2020 at 10am. Interment to follow at Calverton National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to Saint Vincent Meals on Wheels of Los Angeles, CA (www.stvincent mow.org/) or Society of The Little Flower (www.little flower. org) would be appreciated.
Published in Newsday on Feb. 12, 2020