Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
10:00 AM
Holy Family RC Church
Hicksville, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Rupp
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Rupp

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret Rupp Notice
RUPP - Margaret of Arcadia, CA, formerly of Hicksville, NY on January 27, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Robert Raymond. Loving and devoted mother of David (Elaine), James, Elizabeth, Paul (Beatrice), John (Kelly), Robert (Sarah), Denise Boyce (Bob). Adored grandmother to 13 children and great grandmother to two children. Dear sister to Rosemary Matthews and the late Jack Nolan. Funeral Mass Holy Family RC Church, Hicksville, Friday, February 14, 2020 at 10am. Interment to follow at Calverton National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to Saint Vincent Meals on Wheels of Los Angeles, CA (www.stvincent mow.org/) or Society of The Little Flower (www.little flower. org) would be appreciated.
Published in Newsday on Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -