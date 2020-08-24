Margaret Schnell

SCHNELL Margaret (nee Abbott); age 87, of Dix Hills, on August 19, 2020, of natural causes. Predeceased by her devoted husband of 61 years, George. Loving mother to George (Karla), William (Nancy), David (Ann) and Christopher (Tina). Adored grandmother of Meaghan, Samantha and Vincent. Cherished sister of the late Mary Callan and the late Jane Kennelly. Loving aunt to many nieces and nephews. Devoted parishioner at St. Matthew's Parish, Dix Hills and member of the Rosary Society. Margaret enjoyed baking, bowling, crafting, and traveling. On Tuesday, August 25th, a funeral mass will be held at 10:45am at Saint Matthew RC Church, 35 N. Service Road, Dix Hills, NY. Private interment to follow at Calverton National Cemetery.







