Home

POWERED BY

Services
Commack Abbey Inc
96 Commack Rd
Commack, NY 11725
(631) 499-4422
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Shelton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Shelton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret Shelton Notice
SHELTON - Margaret (nee Sullivan), 93, of New Hyde Park, NY passed away on May 18, 2020. Beloved wife of the late James Shelton. Dear sister of John Sullivan, Deer Park, NY and the late Catherine Kelly, Mary Sullivan, Eugene Sullivan, and Julia Beaury. Devoted mother of Robert Shelton (Tina) of Tucson, AZ, Catherine Walsh of Mayfield Heights, OH, Patricia Allen (Robert) of Norwood, NJ and James (Susan) of E. Northport, NY. Adored grandmother of ten and cherished great grandmother of six. Beloved aunt and Godmother to many nieces and nephews. Loyal friendto so many. Due to the Corona-virus, services will be private. A Memorial Mass will take place at a later date.Contributions in her honor can be made to www.stbaldricks.org. Arrangements are under the direction of Commack Abbey Funeral Home.
Published in Newsday on May 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -