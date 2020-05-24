|
SHELTON - Margaret (nee Sullivan), 93, of New Hyde Park, NY passed away on May 18, 2020. Beloved wife of the late James Shelton. Dear sister of John Sullivan, Deer Park, NY and the late Catherine Kelly, Mary Sullivan, Eugene Sullivan, and Julia Beaury. Devoted mother of Robert Shelton (Tina) of Tucson, AZ, Catherine Walsh of Mayfield Heights, OH, Patricia Allen (Robert) of Norwood, NJ and James (Susan) of E. Northport, NY. Adored grandmother of ten and cherished great grandmother of six. Beloved aunt and Godmother to many nieces and nephews. Loyal friendto so many. Due to the Corona-virus, services will be private. A Memorial Mass will take place at a later date.Contributions in her honor can be made to www.stbaldricks.org. Arrangements are under the direction of Commack Abbey Funeral Home.
Published in Newsday on May 24, 2020