Margaret Stadler Notice
STADLER - Margaret on July 18, 2019 in her 95 year. Beloved wife of the late Ernest F. Stadler . Loving mother of Ernest Stadler Jr. , Elaine (Gerard Sr.) Reidy. Cherished grandmother of Gerard Reidy Jr. (Laura) and Maureen Reidy and her companion Mike. Loving great grandmother of Declan Reidy. The family will receive friends Sunday 4pm-9pm at the Thomas A. Glynn and Son Funeral Home, 20 Lincoln Ave. Rockville Centre, NY. Funeral Mass Monday 10:00am St. Ignatius Martyr R.C Church Long Beach , NY. Interment Calvary Cemetery Queens, NY.
Published in Newsday on July 20, 2019
