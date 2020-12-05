STAJK - Margaret passed away on November 28, 2020, at the age of 91. She was predeceased by her husband, George, and her son, Gregory. Margie was a beloved mother to Edward (Jeff), Ellen (James) and Jeanie (Robert). Survived by her brothers Edward and Ronald. Margie had five grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and many extended family members. She will be missed by all who knew her.Reposing Sunday 2-6pm at Clayton Funeral Home, Inc. 25 Meadow Rd., Kings Park. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered Monday 9:30am at St. Joseph's RC Church, Kings Park. Interment to follow at Commack Cemetery.







