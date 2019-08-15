|
STRASSER - Margaret Mary, of North Bellmore, NY, passed away August 12, 2019 in her 90th year. Beloved wife of the late Robert. Loving mother of Brian (Debby), Deirdre (Andrew) Neiman, Kieran (Susan) and Diarmuid (Peggy). Cherished grandmother of Robert, Natalie, Ossian, Siobhan, Rian, Caitlin, Alannah and Ryan, and adored great-grandmother of 8. Cherished sister of Bernie and Michael. Family will receive friends Friday, 2-5 pm and 7-9 pm, at the Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Home, 603 Wantagh Ave. (Exit 28N SS PKWY) Wantagh, NY. Funeral Mass will be held Saturday, 10 am at St. Raphael RC Church, East Meadow, NY. Interment to follow at St. Charles Cemetery. www.osheafuneral.com
Published in Newsday on Aug. 15, 2019