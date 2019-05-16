|
|
SWIFT- Margaret Margaret Elsie (Sielaff) Swift, 91, passed away May 14, 2019 atf Wilbraham, Massachusetts. Born in Syosset, New York to the late Edward and Margaret (Rau) Sielaff, she was a longtime resident of Holbrook, New York. Margaret was a payroll clerk for the Suffolk New York Department of Public Works and had also worked as a secretary at Suffolk County Community College. She leaves a son, Russell Swift, Jr., his wife Maryann of Wilbraham, MA and a granddaughter, Michaela Swift of Arlington, MA. She was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Russell Swift, Sr.; and three sisters, Edna Moore, Marion Sielaff, and Dorothy Armstrong. Calling hours will be Saturday, May 18, 2019 from 11:00am - 1:00pm at Nowak Funeral & Cremation Services, 15 Ludlow Ave., Springfield. To express online condolences, please visit nowakfuneral.com
Published in Newsday on May 16, 2019