McNALLY-ZINBERG-Margaret T. (Peggy) passed away on March 25, 2019 at the age of 65 after a 22 year battle with cancer. She is survived by her husband, Dr. Stanley Zinberg, her brother, Thomas McNally, her nephew and niece, Patrick McNally and Delia McNally, her stepson, Gregory Zinberg and two grandchildren, Maxwell and Elliott. Peggy was a native New Yorker and a registered nurse who obtained an undergraduate degree from Molloy College and a Master's Degree from New York University. She retired in 2007 when she and her husband moved back from Washington, DC to settle in Remsenburg, NY. Following years as an Assistant Administrator and a Vice President of Nursing Services, Peggy became Vice President of Health Professions for the Greater New York Hospital Foundation and Vice President of the New York Health Careers Center. She developed, marketed and implemented a portfolio of products and services designed to prepare existing health care workers meet the challenges of the changing health care system. In addition, she developed and then implemented a Robert Wood Johnson sponsored national career advancement program for minority, low-income and disadvantaged individuals interested in pursuing careers in nursing and allied health occupations. She has written two books, Hot Health Careers and Cooking with ACOG and has been an author of numerous articles on nursing. At the time of her death, Peggy was a member of the Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center Advisory Council, a member of the Westhampton Women's Club and on the board of the Remsenburg Association. Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 28 at Werner-Rothwell Funeral Home, 60 Mill Rd., Westhampton Beach, NY 11978 between 2-4 & 7-9 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Friday, March 29 at 10:00 AM at the Church of the Immaculate Conception in Quiogue, NY. A burial will follow at West-hampton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the East End Hospice, 481 West-hampton-Riverhead Rd., PO Box 1048, Westhampton Beach, NY 11978-7048 or to the Peconic Bay Medical Center Foundation, 1300 Roanoke Ave., Riverhead, NY 11901 will be appreciated. Published in Newsday on Mar. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary