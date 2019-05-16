Home

Wake
Saturday, May 18, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, May 18, 2019
9:45 AM
PARTHEYMULLER - Margaret T. 97, died peacefully on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at The Eddy Village Green in Cohoes. Born in Brooklyn, she was the daughter of the late John and Margaret Partheymuller. She graduated with a Masters Degree in Nursing Service Administration from Columbia University in New York City. Margaret served her country heroically as a registered nurse aboard the hospital ship Rescue during World War II. She was stationed in Tokyo Bay when the peace treaty with Japan was signed. She retired as a Nursing Service Consultant following a career with the New York State Department of Health in Hauppauge, NY. She is the cherished aunt of numerous nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, and great grandnieces and nephews. Margaret always found a way to keep the family in touch. She photographed family get-togethers, even sending email and photos from her i-pad. Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 9:45 a.m. at Corpus Christi Church, 155 Garfield Avenue (at Willis Avenue) Mineola, NY 11501. Relatives and friends are invited to her wake the same morning from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at the Cassidy Funeral Home, Inc., 156 Willis Avenue, Mineola 11501. Inurnment will follow the Mass and be held with military honors in St. John's Cemetery, Queens. Please express your on-line condolences by visiting - gordoncemerickfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on May 16, 2019
