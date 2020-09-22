ARDUS - Margaret Theresa Agnes (McCormack) was born July 25, 1926 to John and Maryanne (Shouldis) McCormack in NYC, NY. She married James Ardus on April 15, 1950 and they were very happily married for 66 years. Marge initially worked for the Daily News and then chose to raise her family. She returned to work for Purolator and Depository Trust Company until her retirement. Marge raised her family in Floral Park and was the proud mother of Jim Ardus (Pam), Lynne Ianotta (Michael), Lee Ardus, Scott Ardus and Betty Ardus. Proud grandmother of Christen Blum (Nick), Jaci Cavagnaro (Brian), Katie Vinton (Will), Michelle Ianotta and Josh Oldham. Proud great grandmother of James and John Blum, Liam Vinton, and Brooks Cavagnaro. Marge was predeceased by her husband Jim and daughter Lynne Ianotta. Marge was very proud of her Irish heritage and always enjoyed a party above anything else and will be missed and fondly remembered by all for those special times. Family and friends meant everything to her and they will miss her greatly.







