Services
M.A. Connell Funeral Home
934 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
(631) 427-1123
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
M.A. Connell Funeral Home
934 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
M.A. Connell Funeral Home
934 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
9:45 AM
St. Patrick's Church
Huntington, NY
View Map

Margaret Troisi

Margaret Troisi Notice
TROISI- Margaret, 89, of Huntington, on February 17, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Fortunato. Loving mother of Gerard (Eileen) and David. Cherished grandmother of Gerard David, Maria and Sabrina. Visitation Thursday 2-4 & 7-9 PM at M.A. Connell Funeral Home, 934 New York Ave., Huntington Station. Funeral Mass Friday 9:45 AM at St. Patrick's Church, Huntington. Interment to follow at St. Charles Cemetery, Farmingdale. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations made to: Alzheimer's Disease Resource Center, 45 Park Avenue, Bay Shore, NY 11706 in Margaret's name would be greatly appreciated by the family. maconnellfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Feb. 19, 2020
