TROISI- Margaret, 89, of Huntington, on February 17, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Fortunato. Loving mother of Gerard (Eileen) and David. Cherished grandmother of Gerard David, Maria and Sabrina. Visitation Thursday 2-4 & 7-9 PM at M.A. Connell Funeral Home, 934 New York Ave., Huntington Station. Funeral Mass Friday 9:45 AM at St. Patrick's Church, Huntington. Interment to follow at St. Charles Cemetery, Farmingdale. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations made to: Alzheimer's Disease Resource Center, 45 Park Avenue, Bay Shore, NY 11706 in Margaret's name would be greatly appreciated by the family. maconnellfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Feb. 19, 2020