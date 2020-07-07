1/
Margaret V. Aniello
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ANIELLO Margaret V., of Lindenhurst, NY, passed July 4th, 2020. Survived by beloved husband, Vito, Loving children Cathy, Evelyn, Richard, Frances and Michael. Visitation to be held at Lindenhurst Funeral Home, 424 S. Well-wood Ave., Lindenhurst on Tuesday, July 7th and Wednesday July 8th, from 2-4:30pm and 7-9pm. Mass of Christian Burial to be held at Our Lady of Perpetual Help, RC Church, Lindenhurst on Thursday July 9th, at 9:45am. Entombment to follow at Pinelawn Memorial Park.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday on Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lindenhurst Funeral Home
424 S Wellwood Ave
Lindenhurst, NY 11757
(631) 957-0300
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved