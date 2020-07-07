ANIELLO Margaret V., of Lindenhurst, NY, passed July 4th, 2020. Survived by beloved husband, Vito, Loving children Cathy, Evelyn, Richard, Frances and Michael. Visitation to be held at Lindenhurst Funeral Home, 424 S. Well-wood Ave., Lindenhurst on Tuesday, July 7th and Wednesday July 8th, from 2-4:30pm and 7-9pm. Mass of Christian Burial to be held at Our Lady of Perpetual Help, RC Church, Lindenhurst on Thursday July 9th, at 9:45am. Entombment to follow at Pinelawn Memorial Park.
Published in Newsday on Jul. 7, 2020.