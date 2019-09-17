|
VISEK - Margaret "Peggy" of East Islip on September 15, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Anton "Blog" Visek. Loving mother of Donald Visek (Jody) and Diane Visek. Cherished grandmother of Stephanie, D.J. and Jonathon Visek. Dear sister of the late Dorothy Parise and the late Rita Skidmore. The family will receive friends Tuesday September 17, 2019 at the Albrecht, Bruno & O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc., 62 Carleton Avenue, East Islip (2 miles south exit 43-A, S.S. Parkway) between the hours of 2-4 & 7-9 p.m. where the prayer service will be conducted 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 18th. Interment Calverton National Cemetery, Calverton, Long Island. www.osheafuneral.com
Published in Newsday on Sept. 17, 2019