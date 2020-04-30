|
Zanatta - Margaret J. of Sayville, NY passed away on April 24, 2020 at the age of 90. She was born to the late Margaret and Christian Kester on October 29, 1929 in Brooklyn NY. She is predeceased by her husband of 63 years Thomas, who was the love of her life. Marge was a strong woman, who maintained her independence, including driving and cooking, until she was 90 years old. Marge was a proud Vice President at Apple Bank in Smithtown. She was an avid cook, and loved to crochet for family and friends. She enjoyed trying her luck at the casino, and lottery tickets. Marge loved discussing politics and was a supporter of the President. She is survived by 9loving children and their spouses, 20 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. She is also survived by many dear friends. She is loved by many, and will be greatly missed.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 30, 2020