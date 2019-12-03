|
RIVERA - Margaretha O. of Calverton, NY on November 27, 2019 at the age of 90. Beloved wife of the late Julius. Loving mother of Jamie Conn, Marlene Marino, Steven Rivera and Janice Sebald. Dear sister of Louis Cascino. Cherished grandmother of eleven and great grandmother of five.Visitation Wednesday 2-4 & 7-9 PM at the Alexander-Rothwell Funeral Home, 6447 Route 25A, Wading River, NY. Mass of Christian Burial, Thursday 10:00 AM at St. John the Baptist RC Church, Wading River, NY. Interment Calverton National Cemetery, Calverton, NY.
Published in Newsday on Dec. 3, 2019