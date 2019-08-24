Home

McCourt & Trudden Funeral Home Inc
385 MAIN STREET
Farmingdale, NY 11735
(516) 249-1303
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
McCourt & Trudden Funeral Home Inc
385 MAIN STREET
Farmingdale, NY 11735
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
McCourt & Trudden Funeral Home Inc
385 MAIN STREET
Farmingdale, NY 11735
Service
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
9:30 AM
Farmingdale United Methodist Church
Main Street
FARMINGDALE, NY
Margarita A. Tomko


1928 - 2019
Margarita A. Tomko Notice
TOMKO - Margarita A. of Farmingdale on August 21, 2019. Devoted wife of the late Earl Kenneth Duncan and the late David Tomko. Loving mother of Gary, Richard(Joan), and Diane Carpenter. Cherished grandmother of Jason, Kyle, Ryan and great grandmother of Jason, Zachary, and Isaac. Family will receive friends Sunday 2-5pm and 7-9pm at the McCourt and Trudden Funeral Home, Inc. 385 Main St. Farmingdale. Religious Service. Monday 9:30am at the Farmingdale United Methodist Church. Interment Long Island National Cemetery. www.mccourtandtrudden.org
Published in Newsday on Aug. 24, 2019
