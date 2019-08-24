|
TOMKO - Margarita A. of Farmingdale on August 21, 2019. Devoted wife of the late Earl Kenneth Duncan and the late David Tomko. Loving mother of Gary, Richard(Joan), and Diane Carpenter. Cherished grandmother of Jason, Kyle, Ryan and great grandmother of Jason, Zachary, and Isaac. Family will receive friends Sunday 2-5pm and 7-9pm at the McCourt and Trudden Funeral Home, Inc. 385 Main St. Farmingdale. Religious Service. Monday 9:30am at the Farmingdale United Methodist Church. Interment Long Island National Cemetery. www.mccourtandtrudden.org
Published in Newsday on Aug. 24, 2019