DeLORENZO - Margarita Ida., 91, of Huntington, on May 22, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Joseph John. Loving mother of Gary (Sharon), Dona, Paul (Tonya) and Lisa (Sharon). Cherished grandmother of Simone, Cheynnyne, Noelle, Dominyque and great-grand- mother of Anthony, Cristiano, Sophia and Jasmyne. Dear sister of Carol (Charles) Kiesel and Julia Brey. Visitation at M.A. Connell Funeral Home, 934 New York Ave., Huntington Station on Tuesday, 2-4 and 7-9 PM. Mass will be held at St. Elizabeth's Church in Melville on Wednesday at 9:30 AM. maconnellfunerahome.com
Published in Newsday on May 26, 2019