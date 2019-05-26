Newsday Notices
M.A. Connell Funeral Home
934 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
(631) 427-1123
Visitation
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
M.A. Connell Funeral Home
934 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
Visitation
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
M.A. Connell Funeral Home
934 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Elizabeth's Church
Melville, NY
DeLORENZO - Margarita Ida., 91, of Huntington, on May 22, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Joseph John. Loving mother of Gary (Sharon), Dona, Paul (Tonya) and Lisa (Sharon). Cherished grandmother of Simone, Cheynnyne, Noelle, Dominyque and great-grand- mother of Anthony, Cristiano, Sophia and Jasmyne. Dear sister of Carol (Charles) Kiesel and Julia Brey. Visitation at M.A. Connell Funeral Home, 934 New York Ave., Huntington Station on Tuesday, 2-4 and 7-9 PM. Mass will be held at St. Elizabeth's Church in Melville on Wednesday at 9:30 AM. maconnellfunerahome.com
Published in Newsday on May 26, 2019
