FRADIN - Margery passed August 1st at age 98 in Roslyn, New York. She was born in New York City on July 22, 1922 to Arthur Wolfe and Helen (Plaut) Wolfe. She lived in Great Neck, New York from 1964 until 2018. Beloved wife for 60 years of Dr. Irving Fradin DDS (passed 04/11/06) and loving mother of Roger Brent Fradin of Atherton California, and Russell Plaut Fradin of New York City. She is survived by her 2 sons, 5 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren, and her loving sister in law and friend, Audrey Schiller, of Roslyn, New York, a resident of East Meadow, New York for many years. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be sent to Weill Cornell Medical College, Heart Arrhythmia Research Dr. J. Cheung, 1300 York Ave New York, New York. Condolences to family can be made via Roslyn Heights Funeral Home in Roslyn, New York Margery was known for her sweet nature, her unending patience, and her wonderful sense of humor. Rest in Peace. We love you, mom, grandma and great-grandma.







