TUCHOLSKI - Margery A., on April 17, 2020 in her 97th year. A lifelong resident of Roslyn Heights and the devoted wife of late John P. Tucholski. Loving mother of Linda (Fred) Florenzie and Jean (Henry) Limbach. Best grandmother to five adoring grandchildren, Lynn (Mark), Christine (Jayson), Christopher (Abby), John (Christine) and Jeremy (Saasha) and she had a unique relationship with each one. Cherished great-grandmother to Jonathan, Lauren, Ryan, Jack, Conall, Emmett, Clare, Emory, Kaden, Maddy, Reece and Maeve. Beloved sister-inlaw to Leon (Mitzi) and Frances (Dennis). Margery was a treasured aunt to many (Tucholski) nieces and nephews. Margery and John were the former owners of the Roslyn Heights Funeral Home Inc. for over 50 years. Margery loved her life at the Funeral Home assisting John in so many ways. She was a wonderful gal with a terrific sense of humor. She loved a good poker game, a glass or two of Pinot Grigio and a great party. Most of all she adored her family. She was loved by all and will be missed by everyone. Margery's kind spirit and generous soul will live on in all of us. Due to the current circumstances' services are private. Margery will be interred at Holy Rood Cemetery beside John her loving husband of 63 years. A memorial Mass will be held at a later date to celebrate her amazing life. In lieu of any flower tributes, donations in Margery's memory can be made to the North Shore Animal League, Port Washington NY, St. Mary's R.C. Church, Roslyn Harbor, NY or any . Arrangements have been entrusted to the Roslyn Heights Funeral Home. Please visit Margery's memorial page at: www.RoslynHeightsFH.com to leave words of condolence or to share a memory.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 19, 2020