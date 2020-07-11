1/1
Margrit Justine Brunner
1932 - 2020
BRUNNER - Margrit Justine 87, East Northport, NY joined the Lord July 3, 2020. Born December 30, 1932 in Brem-erhaven, Germany the only daughter/child of Anton and Maria Loeser. She immigrated to the USA late 1956, with the love of her life, Max Brunner (1928-1997), met working on the SS Bremen ocean liner, sailing between NYC - Bremen. Married in NY April 23, 1957, Max & Margrit owned and worked together for more than 30 years in their hair salon (M&M Beauty Shop) in Jackson Heights, NY until retiring in early 1990s. Survived by their 3 daughters: Linda Brunner (husband Duane Piechocki) their sons Nicholas and Andrej; Erika Harlacher (husband Stephan Harlacher) their children Kristel, Max, Hans and Ella; and Susan Vetter, sons Nelson and Alexander. A celebration of Margrit's life is planned for a future date.



Published in Newsday from Jul. 11 to Jul. 12, 2020.
