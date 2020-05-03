Home

Marguerite E. (Marge) Bonacorsa

BONACORSA - Marguerite E. (nee Shouldis) 90, on April 26, 2020. Marge was the beloved wife of the late Michael Bonacorsa; cherished mother of Michael, Richard, Vito and Fran; caring mother-in-law of Annamarie, Luba, Karen and Joe; beloved grandmother of Michael-Jon and Kelly, Christopher and Kim, Steven and Terri, Joseph, Jennifer, and Michael. Beloved sister of Pat Boudreau. Mom touched the hearts of many nieces and nephews as well. She was the strongest, most caring and loving person we know who was a volunteer in West Hempstead Lady's Auxiliary, American Legion and the Red Hat Society. A woman who woke up happy and looked to make people happy everyday of her life. She contracted the Covid-19 virus and fought this terrible disease for 10 days before finally succumbing to it on April 26. A lady devoted to her faith, family and lover of all animals. In lieu of flowers a donation in her name to the North Shore Animal League would be appreciated.
Published in Newsday on May 3, 2020
