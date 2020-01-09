|
HUETHER - Marguerite Elizabeth of Islip Terrace, LI on January 7, 2020. Beloved wife of Ronald G. Huether. Devoted mother of the late Gregory Ronald, Samantha (Robert) Ferris, and Jaime (Alessio) Follari. Loving daughter of Marguerite and the late Anthony Russo. Reposing at The Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons East Islip Funeral Home, 200 East Main Street (1-2 Mile West of the S.S. Parkway, Exit 45W). Funeral Service Saturday 10:00 AM at St. Mark's Episcopal Church, Islip, LI. Burial to follow at Greenfield Cemetery, Uniondale, NY. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made in her loving memory to the LCFA, 15 S Franklin St, New Ulm, MN 56073. Visiting Thursday 7:00 PM until 9:00 PM, and Friday 2:00 PM until 4:00 PM and 7:00 PM until 9:00 PM. www.chapeyfamily.com
Published in Newsday on Jan. 9, 2020