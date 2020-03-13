Home

Claude R. Boyd/Caratozzolo Funeral Home
1785 Deer Park Ave
Deer Park, NY 11729
(631) 667-8614
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:30 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
10:45 AM
St. Matthew RC Church

Marguerite Przyborowski

Marguerite Przyborowski Notice
PRZYBOROWSKI - Marguerite R. on March 11, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Henry. Loving mother of Joy (Robert). Adoring Gram of Jessica and Madison. She will be missed by her many nieces, nephews and friends. Family and friends may visit at the Claude R. Boyd-Caratozzolo Funeral Home, 1785 Deer Park Ave, Deer Park, NY on Friday from 2:00-4:30pm and 7:00-9:30pm. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Matthew RC Church at 10:45am on Saturday. Interment to follow at Holy Rood Cemetery. boydcaratozzolofuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Mar. 13, 2020
