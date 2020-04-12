|
VISOCHI - Marguerite R. (Peggy), 88 years old, of Norwalk, CT, passed away April 2, 2020 at home with her family. She was predeceased by her husband, Achilles Augustus Visochi (Augie) and by her son, August Gerard Visochi. Born March 6, 1932 in Manhattan, NY, she was the daughter of the late Arthur and Marie Ramaglia. Peggy moved with her family from Lindenhurst, NY to Greenwich, CT in 1978 where she worked as an LPN at Hill House Senior Residence in Riverside, CT. She is survived by her daughter Karen Hanssler, son-in-law Bill, and granddaughter Erin. She is also survived by her three sisters: Eileen, Marie, and Jeanie; along with multiple nieces, nephews and grand-nieces and nephews. She was a wonderful woman who loved to garden, paint, and cook. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Per Peggy's request, she will be cremated and join her husband and son. A private memorial ceremony will be planned for a later date.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 12, 2020