O'TOOLE - Maria Ann, age 61, on October 29, 2019. Loving and supportive Navy wife of Timothy for 36 years. Cherished mother of TJ (Lauren) and Jillian. Devoted grandmother of Olivia. Dear aunt and great aunt to many. A friend to all. Maria was a dedicated teacher at Our Lady of Lourdes RC Church, Malverne for 30 years and lifelong parishioner of St. Anthony's RC Church, Oceanside. Proud graduate of OHS, St. John's University and Fordham Graduate School of Education. Maria will be remembered most for her warm heart, sympathetic ear and a shoulder to lean on. She was a fighter and her memory will live on through everyone she knew. Reposing Towers Funeral Home Inc., 2681 Long Beach Road, Oceanside, Saturday and Sunday 2-4 & 7-9PM. Funeral Mass St. Anthony's RC Church, Oceanside, Monday 9:45AM. Interment Calverton National Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on Nov. 1, 2019