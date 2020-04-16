|
LUIZZI - Maria C. (nee Rotola) of Lake Grove, April 12, 2020 at age 89. Predeceased by her loving husband Stefano, son Michael, brothers Rocco (Theresa), Joseph, Anthony (Mable), Mario (Santa), sisters Carmela McGuirk (James), Sadie Fuchs (Helmut), brother in law James Abbondanza. Survived by her beloved children Steve, Maria Salpietro (Patrick), Susan DiLaura (Stephen) James (Nicole), 8 grandchildren, Eric (Heather), Rachel, Allison, Christine, Marissa, Peter, Kayla, Cameron, 5 greatgrandchildren, Nicholas, Jocelyn, Jackson, Kadin, Jesse, whom she cherished. Sister, best friend, and partner in crime Josephine Abbondanza, brother Louis (Bridgette), many nieces, nephews and dear friends. Mary will be remembered for her dedication to her family, friends, and her faith. Always quick with a smile and a hug, she will long be remembered for her compassion and boundless capacity for love and caring for others. She will be greatly missed. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Arrangements were entrusted to Horton-Mathie Funeral Home. Interment took place in Long Island National Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 16, 2020