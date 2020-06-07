CAPOBIANCO - Maria of Glen Cove, NY on June 5, 2020, Age 87. Beloved wife of the Late Dante. Loving mother of Dr. Luigi (Diane), Phillip, Mario (Lina) and Thomas (Joann). Proud grandmother of 9 and great-grandmother of 2. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Private visitation at Dodge Thomas Funeral Home, Glen Cove. Interment at East Hillside Cemetery. Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. www.dodgethomas.com
Published in Newsday on Jun. 7, 2020.