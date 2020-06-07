Maria Capobianco
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Maria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CAPOBIANCO - Maria of Glen Cove, NY on June 5, 2020, Age 87. Beloved wife of the Late Dante. Loving mother of Dr. Luigi (Diane), Phillip, Mario (Lina) and Thomas (Joann). Proud grandmother of 9 and great-grandmother of 2. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Private visitation at Dodge Thomas Funeral Home, Glen Cove. Interment at East Hillside Cemetery. Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. www.dodgethomas.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dodge-Thomas Funeral Home
26 Franklin Avenue
Glen Cove, NY 11542
(516) 676-1180
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved