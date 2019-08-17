|
CUCCIA - Maria Angela "Mary" of Levittown, NY on August 15, 2019 at the age of 97. Beloved wife of the late Battista John. Loving mother of Tina Marie Farrell (Tim) and John. Cherished grandmother of Timothy, Bryan, Christopher, and Andrew. Adored sister of Concetta (the late Jerry), and predeceased by her siblings Angelina (Henry), Anna (Louis), John, and Anthony (Sophie). Family will receive friends Sunday, 2 pm - 6 pm, at the Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Home, 2515 N. Jerusalem Rd. (Exit 25N SS PKWY) East Meadow, NY. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, 10 am, at St. Bernard's R.C. Church in Levittown, NY. Interment to follow at Pinelawn Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Alzheimer's Day Program (516) 742-0851 or Good Shepherd Hospice Development Dept. at Mercy Medical Center. www.osheafuneral.com
Published in Newsday on Aug. 17, 2019