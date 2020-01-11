Home

Services
Claude R. Boyd/Spencer Funeral Home
448 West Main Street
Babylon, NY 11702
(631) 669-2400
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Claude R. Boyd/Spencer Funeral Home
448 West Main Street
Babylon, NY 11702
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:30 PM
Claude R. Boyd/Spencer Funeral Home
448 West Main Street
Babylon, NY 11702
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
12:30 PM
St. Joseph's RC Church
Babylon, NY
View Map
HOLMES- Maria ,99 of No. Babylon on January 10, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Clarence. Adoring mother of Barbara Casale and Donna Johnston (William). Loving grandmother of Stephen Casale (Diane), Shawn Johnston (Carissa), Denise Mulligan (Brian) and the late John Casale. Doting great- grandmother of Justin Casale, Brianna Casale, Brady Mulligan, Bryleigh Mulligan and Savannah Johnston. Friends and family may visit at the Claude R. Boyd-Spencer Funeral Home, 448 West Main Street, Babylon NY. on Sunday 2:00-4:30 and 7:00-9:30pm. A funeral mass will be celebrated on Monday at 12:30pm at St. Joseph's RC Church, Babylon NY. Interment to follow at No. Babylon Cemetery, No. Babylon NY.
Published in Newsday on Jan. 11, 2020
