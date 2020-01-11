|
HOLMES- Maria ,99 of No. Babylon on January 10, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Clarence. Adoring mother of Barbara Casale and Donna Johnston (William). Loving grandmother of Stephen Casale (Diane), Shawn Johnston (Carissa), Denise Mulligan (Brian) and the late John Casale. Doting great- grandmother of Justin Casale, Brianna Casale, Brady Mulligan, Bryleigh Mulligan and Savannah Johnston. Friends and family may visit at the Claude R. Boyd-Spencer Funeral Home, 448 West Main Street, Babylon NY. on Sunday 2:00-4:30 and 7:00-9:30pm. A funeral mass will be celebrated on Monday at 12:30pm at St. Joseph's RC Church, Babylon NY. Interment to follow at No. Babylon Cemetery, No. Babylon NY.
Published in Newsday on Jan. 11, 2020