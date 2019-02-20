|
|
LICARI - Maria Theresa, of East Islip, NY, on February 17, 2019 at the age of 58. Beloved wife of Joseph Murdock. Loving daughter of Maria Theresa and the late Salvatore Licari. Cherished stepmother of Joseph. Devoted sister of Fran Greer, John. Sal and Vinny Licari. Adored aunt and special Godmother to several nieces and nephews. Cremation was private. Memorial visiting will be Friday from 2-4:30 and 7-9pm at the Overton Funeral Home Inc, 172 Main Street in Islip. A religious service will be celebrated Friday evening at the funeral home. www.overtonfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Feb. 20, 2019