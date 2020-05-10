Home

Maria Miscioscia

Maria Miscioscia Notice
MISCIOSCIA - Maria, on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020 of Port Washington, NY. Most cherished wife for 56 years of Francesco ("Frank"). Most devoted, cherished mother of Nick (Jill) and Luigi (Rosamare). Absolutely adored, most wonderful nonna of 7 grandchildren. Beloved sister of Alex and Ugo Raimo, loved aunt to her nieces and nephews and treasured friend to all blessed to know her. Our hearts are broken. How beyond blessed, proud and grateful we will forever be to have you, Mommy. Most loving, selfless, caring, giving, extraordinary Wife, Mother, Nonna and human being. We will treasure you forever. Watch over us and may God eternally hold you in His beautiful care 'til we are all joined again one day.
Published in Newsday on May 10, 2020
