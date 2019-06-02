|
NAPOLI - ACKERSON - Maria Regina, age 54, the strongest, bravest, kindest soul in the world, lost her battle to cancer on Thursday, May 30. Maria is survived by her two daughters, Samantha Nicole and Alexa Rae, her husband, John Acker-son, her stepson Daniel (Bianca), grandson Cameron, brothers, Louis (Jan), Peter, Paul, John (Deborah) and sisters, Joanne Houseman (Bob) and Helene, along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Her huge heart always brought a ray of light into all of our lives and she will be missed forever. Service 10 am Wednesday, June 5 at St. Martin of Tours Church, 220 Central Avenue, Bethpage. FLY FREE BEAUTIFUL ANGEL.
Published in Newsday on June 2, 2019