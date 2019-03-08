Home

McCourt & Trudden Funeral Home Inc
385 MAIN STREET
Farmingdale, NY 11735
(516) 249-1303
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
McCourt & Trudden Funeral Home Inc
385 MAIN STREET
Farmingdale, NY 11735
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
McCourt & Trudden Funeral Home Inc
385 MAIN STREET
Farmingdale, NY 11735
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
McCourt & Trudden Funeral Home Inc
385 MAIN STREET
Farmingdale, NY 11735
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
McCourt & Trudden Funeral Home Inc
385 MAIN STREET
Farmingdale, NY 11735
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
9:45 AM
St. Kilian RC Church
Maria Rosa Borzomi Notice
BORZOMI - Maria Rosa, of Farmingdale on March 6, 2019. Devoted wife of Roberto. Loving mother of Caterina Borzomi-Ray (Keith), Rosa-maria McGuinness (Kevin) and Sandra Borzomi (Sean Murphy). Cherished Nonna of Ariana, Vittoria, Gabriella and Juliana. Loving sister of Rocco Commisso (Kathy), Teresa Penta (Vincenzo) and Caterina Minnelli (Rosario). Also survived by many loving nephews, nieces, family and friends. The family will receive friends Saturday and Sunday 2-4 and 7-9pm at McCourt & Trudden Funeral Home Inc., 385 Main St. Farmingdale, NY 11735. Funeral Mass Monday 9:45am at St. Kilian RC Church. Interment to follow at St. Charles Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to . www.mccourtandtrudden.org
Published in Newsday on Mar. 8, 2019
