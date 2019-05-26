Home

Fredrick J Chapey & Sons Funeral Home Inc
1225 Montauk Hwy
West Islip, NY 11795
(631) 661-5644
Reposing
Sunday, May 26, 2019
Fredrick J Chapey & Sons Funeral Home Inc
1225 Montauk Hwy
West Islip, NY 11795
Visitation
Monday, May 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Fredrick J Chapey & Sons Funeral Home Inc
1225 Montauk Hwy
West Islip, NY 11795
Visitation
Monday, May 27, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Fredrick J Chapey & Sons Funeral Home Inc
1225 Montauk Hwy
West Islip, NY 11795
Liturgy
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Patrick's R.C. Church
Bay Shore, NY
Maria Sconzo Notice
Sconzo - Maria B., of Bay Shore, LI, on May 24, 2019. Beloved wife of Edward Sconzo. Devoted mother of Edward (AnnMarie) Sconzo, Jr., Christine (Mark) Munnelly and Paul (Kelly) Sconzo. Cherished grandmother of Ryan, Emma, Jane, Carly, Claire, Bryn, Julia, Edward, III and Jessica. Dear sister of Anna Concu. Reposing at The Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons West Islip Funeral Home, 1225 Montauk Hwy. (1-4 mile west of the Robert Moses Cswy.). Celebration of the Liturgy of Christian Burial Tuesday, 10:00 AM at St. Patrick's R.C. Church, Bay Shore, LI. Interment to follow at St. Charles Cemetery, Farmingdale, LI. Vis-iting Monday 2:00 PM until 4:00 PM and 7:00 PM until 9:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Team Maria at Walk for a Cure www.webgny.alsa.org-goto-TeamMaria2019. www.chapeyfamily.com
Published in Newsday on May 26, 2019
