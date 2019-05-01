|
SUSKI - Maria, 94, passed away on April 29, 2019. Long time resident of Stony Brook, NY. Loving wife of the late John Suski. Beloved mother of Michael (Gisela), Edward (Cindy), Krys (Joe) Baum-gartner, Peter (Cathy). Cherished grandmother and great grandmother. Friends may call at St. James Funeral Home, Inc., 829 Middle Country Road, Rt. 25, on Thursday 2-4 and 7-9 PM. Funeral Mass Friday, 9:30 AM at St. James R.C. Church, Setauket, NY. Interment to follow at Nassau Knolls Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to a Memorial Mass in loving memory of Maria. www.stjamesfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on May 1, 2019