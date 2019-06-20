Home

POTTANAT - Mariamma Varghese was born on June 14, 1917 in Ettumanoor, Kerala, India to the late Thomas and Mary Vadassery. She is the wife of the late Varghese Pottanat. Mariamma was a dedicated and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend. Her colorful personality, witty sense of humor, and practical approach to life were appreciated by dear ones. She is survived by 12 children, 34 grandchildren, and 29 great grandchildren. Her children Joseph, Teresa, Rose, Elizabeth, Thomas and Binny raised their families and continue to reside on Long Island. Her love of family and friends was surpassed by her commitment to her faith and family values. Ever ready with a prayer, Mariamma was a devoted Catholic and willing to help others. Her memory, generous heart and spirit will live on through all who knew her. Our lives have been blessed with Ammachi having been a part of our lives.
Published in Newsday from June 20 to June 21, 2019
