BROOKS - Marian, at the age of 98, passed away comfortably in her sleep on May 14, 2020. Marian was born in the town of Nuneaton, England. During WWII at the age of eighteen, she joined the British Royal Navy as a Wren. She served 4 years and reached the rank of Chief Petty Officer. While a Wren, Marian met her future husband, Joseph Percy Brooks and they were married over 75 years. After the war they immigrated to America for her husband to join his uncle's aircraft business, AeroTrades, Inc. This family business was their core interest for the next 66 years. Marian was an invaluable stakeholder in this family business as Executive Secretary and Treasury. Marian was a very devoted wife and mother whose prowess in the kitchen resulted in exquisite dinners. She felt these dinners where of the up most importance for her family and friends. Marian became an accomplished seamstress and had a true knack with plants; especially orchids. Her volunteer activities involved membership in The Eastern Star; Southside Hospital Woman's Auxiliary; yearly skits for the Sportsman's Club; member and president of the Cosmos, an organization for woman who married American GI's. Marian is survived by her husband, Joseph of 100; her daughter, Marian; her son, Barry as well as cousins in England and America. For online condolences and to share a memory please visit: www.aycockfurneralhomejupiter.com
Published in Newsday on May 27, 2020