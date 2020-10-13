1/
Marian Diedricks Cook
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
COOK - Marian Diedricks, 94, formerly of Glen Cove and Jamesport, LI, passed away peacefully at Gulf Coast Village, Cape Coral, with her family by her side, on September 3rd, 2020. She was born August 17, 1926 in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn. In 1951, Marian married George F. Cook, on City Island, NY. She worked as an RN at North Shore University Hospital, Manhasset, LI and served as head nurse for St. Christopher's Home for children, in Sea Cliff, LI for over two decades. Mrs. Cook received her RN from St. John's Hospital in Elmhurst, Queens, and attended Font-bonne Hall Academy in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn. She is survived by her sister, Carol Ann (Shubert), and her children, George F. Cook, Jr. (Rose-mary), Thomas C. Cook (Ann) and M. Deirdre, and grandchildren, Christopher T. (Amy); Jennifer (Michael), and Jacqueline Veronica. She was preceded in death by husband, George F. Cook, Sr. of Glens Falls, NY. A memorial Mass will be conducted at St. Mary's Church in Glens Falls, NY, on Wednesday, October 14th, at 1:30pm. Memorials may be made to SmileTrain.org.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday on Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
14
Memorial Mass
01:30 PM
St. Mary's Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved