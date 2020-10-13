COOK - Marian Diedricks, 94, formerly of Glen Cove and Jamesport, LI, passed away peacefully at Gulf Coast Village, Cape Coral, with her family by her side, on September 3rd, 2020. She was born August 17, 1926 in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn. In 1951, Marian married George F. Cook, on City Island, NY. She worked as an RN at North Shore University Hospital, Manhasset, LI and served as head nurse for St. Christopher's Home for children, in Sea Cliff, LI for over two decades. Mrs. Cook received her RN from St. John's Hospital in Elmhurst, Queens, and attended Font-bonne Hall Academy in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn. She is survived by her sister, Carol Ann (Shubert), and her children, George F. Cook, Jr. (Rose-mary), Thomas C. Cook (Ann) and M. Deirdre, and grandchildren, Christopher T. (Amy); Jennifer (Michael), and Jacqueline Veronica. She was preceded in death by husband, George F. Cook, Sr. of Glens Falls, NY. A memorial Mass will be conducted at St. Mary's Church in Glens Falls, NY, on Wednesday, October 14th, at 1:30pm. Memorials may be made to SmileTrain.org
.