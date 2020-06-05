LAUDENSCHLAGER - Marian Sheila, of West Islip, NY on June 2, 2020. Beloved wife of Robert. Devoted mother of Jeffrey, Julie, and Devin. Cherished daughter of Eleanor and the late Connell McGee. Dear sister of Kathleen Brandt and Michael McGee. Also loved by her dog, Bella. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Marian's loving memory to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. All services to be held privately. Funeral arrangements entrusted to The Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons West Islip Funeral Home. www.chapeyfamily.com
Published in Newsday on Jun. 5, 2020.