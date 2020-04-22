Home

Marian Marino


1924 - 2020
Marian Marino Notice
Marino- Marian (nee Bottari) of East Meadow passed away on April 18, 2020 at 95. She was born in Manhattan, NY on September 23, 1924 to John and Katherine Bottari. She is preceeded in death by her beloved husband of 69 years Aniello "Niel" Marino. Loving mother of Denise Marino, Neil & Madeline Marino, Maryann Razzano, Peter & Mariette Marino and grandmother to 9. Marian was happiest in her roles as wife, mother and nana. She was a lifelong devotee of Padre Pio. We take comfort knowing that she is at peace in heaven. Private entombment at Pinelawn Memorial Park.
Published in Newsday from Apr. 22 to Apr. 26, 2020
