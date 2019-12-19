Home

McCourt & Trudden Funeral Home Inc
385 MAIN STREET
Farmingdale, NY 11735
(516) 249-1303
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
McCourt & Trudden Funeral Home Inc
385 MAIN STREET
Farmingdale, NY 11735
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
McCourt & Trudden Funeral Home Inc
385 MAIN STREET
Farmingdale, NY 11735
Interment
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Charles Cemetery
Marianna V. Fioccola Notice
FIOCCOLA - Marianna V. of Massapequa Park on December 18, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Constantino. Devoted mother of Joseph, Bryon, Paul, Linda, Maria, and Scott. Loving grandmother of Angela, Paul, Mario (Erica), Daniel, Amanda, and Kate. Great grandmother of Mason, Chelsea, and Vanessa. Family will receive friends Friday 2-4pm and 7-9pm at the McCourt and Trudden Funeral Home Inc., 385 Main St., Farmingdale. Interment Saturday 11:30am at St. Charles Cemetery. www.mccourtandtrudden.org
Published in Newsday on Dec. 19, 2019
